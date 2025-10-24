WWE | Da Asuka a Gunther Goldberg racconta tutto

Goldberg non è mai stato uno che le manda a dire, soprattutto quando si parla della sua eredità nel wrestling. E stavolta, l’ex powerhouse della WCW ha espresso un certo fastidio verso la WWE e il modo in cui gestisce le streak d’imbattibilità. Durante un’intervista al podcast Real Talk with Mike Burke, Goldberg ha parlato della leggendaria serie di vittorie di Asuka, lasciando intendere che la compagnia avrebbe “ replicato ” la sua famosa streak solo per riscrivere la storia. Alla domanda se una striscia dominante come la sua, il celebre 173–0 in WCW potesse mai ripetersi, Goldberg ha risposto con tono deciso: “L’hanno già fatto. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Da Asuka a Gunther, Goldberg racconta tutto

