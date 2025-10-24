Nothing Phone 3a | design iconico e prestazioni top a meno di 290€ su Amazon

Nothing Phone (3a) in offerta su Amazon a 286€ invece di 349€. Display AMOLED 6,77" 120Hz, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, tripla fotocamera con zoom ottico 3x e batteria 5000 mAh.

