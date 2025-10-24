Nothing Phone 3a | design iconico e prestazioni top a meno di 290€ su Amazon

Tuttoandroid.net | 24 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Nothing Phone (3a) in offerta su Amazon a 286€ invece di 349€. Display AMOLED 6,77" 120Hz, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, tripla fotocamera con zoom ottico 3x e batteria 5000 mAh. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. 🔗 Leggi su Tuttoandroid.net

nothing phone 3a design iconico e prestazioni top a meno di 2908364 su amazon

© Tuttoandroid.net - Nothing Phone (3a): design iconico e prestazioni top a meno di 290€ su Amazon

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

Nothing testa il nuovo Phone (3a) Lite su Geekbench: emergono diversi dettagli sulle specifiche tecniche - Il Nothing Phone (3a) Lite è apparso su Geekbench e grazie a questi test è stato possibile individuare diversi dettagli sulle specifiche tecniche. Riporta multiplayer.it

nothing phone 3a designNothing Phone (3a) Lite passa su Geekbench: info su SoC, memorie e OS - Come spesso avviene, lo ha fatto con un passaggio su Geekbench, piattaforma di benchmark dove spesso i progettisti eseguono dei test prima del lancio dei disposi ... Come scrive hdblog.it

nothing phone 3a designNothing Phone (3a) Series Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta arrives - 0 open beta update based on Android 16 for the Nothing Phone (3), Phone (2), Phone (2a), and Phone (2a) Plus earlier this month. Come scrive fonearena.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Nothing Phone 3a Design