news from the near future a torino la grande mostra collettiva di arte contemporanea

In occasione del trentesimo anniversario della Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo aprirà al pubblico News from the Near Future, una grande mostra collettiva che celebra tre decadi di impegno nella promozione dell’arte contemporanea. A Torino, dal 28 ottobre 2025 all'8 marzo 2026. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it

