Newcastle-Fulham sabato 25 ottobre 2025 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici

Infobetting.com | 24 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Nove punti in classifica per il Newcastle, otto per il Fulham, questo il bilancio dei due club dopo otto giornate di Premier League, che se non è fantastico per i Cottagers figuriamoci per i Magpies, che puntano a conservare il loro posto in Champions League anche nella prossima edizione. A proposito di Champions, la squadra . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

newcastle fulham sabato 25 ottobre 2025 ore 16 00 formazioni quote pronostici

© Infobetting.com - Newcastle-Fulham (sabato 25 ottobre 2025 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

newcastle fulham sabato 25Pronostico Newcastle vs Fulham – 25 Ottobre 2025 - James' Park sarà teatro di un confronto interessante di Premier League tra Newcastle e Fulham. Riporta news-sports.it

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Newcastle Fulham Sabato 25