Newcastle-Fulham sabato 25 ottobre 2025 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni quote pronostici
Nove punti in classifica per il Newcastle, otto per il Fulham, questo il bilancio dei due club dopo otto giornate di Premier League, che se non è fantastico per i Cottagers figuriamoci per i Magpies, che puntano a conservare il loro posto in Champions League anche nella prossima edizione. A proposito di Champions, la squadra . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com
News recenti che potrebbero piacerti
Lalao androany (18 Octobre 2025) PREMIER LEAGUE ?Nottingham Chelsea ? Brighton Newcastle ? Burnley Leeds United ? Crystal Palace Bournemouth ? Manchester City Everton ? Sunderland Wolverhampton ?Fulham Arsenal __ - facebook.com Vai su Facebook
Pronostico Newcastle vs Fulham – 25 Ottobre 2025 - James' Park sarà teatro di un confronto interessante di Premier League tra Newcastle e Fulham. Riporta news-sports.it