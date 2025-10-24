Nove punti in classifica per il Newcastle, otto per il Fulham, questo il bilancio dei due club dopo otto giornate di Premier League, che se non è fantastico per i Cottagers figuriamoci per i Magpies, che puntano a conservare il loro posto in Champions League anche nella prossima edizione. A proposito di Champions, la squadra . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Newcastle-Fulham (sabato 25 ottobre 2025 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici