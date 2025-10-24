Il wide receiver dei Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill considera il ritiro ma non affretta la decisione

2025-10-24 10:39:00 Notizia fresca fresca direttamente dall’autorevole fonte 101 greatgoals. Tyreek Hill sta pensando di ritirarsi, ma dice che non prenderà una decisione definitiva finché non si sarà ripreso dall’infortunio al ginocchio di fine stagione. Il wide receiver dei Miami Dolphins si è rotto il legamento crociato anteriore contro i New York Jets il 29 settembre e dovrà affrontare un lungo periodo in panchina. Il 31enne ha un contratto che durerà fino alla prossima stagione, ma insiste che non avrà fretta nel decidere se continuare. Tyreek Hill sulla possibilità di ritirarsi dopo l’infortunio: “Sono felice della carriera che ho avuto. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

