Nathaniel Pieper, conosciuto come Nat, è il nuovo Chief Commercial Officer di American Airlines. L’incarico partirà ufficialmente dal 3 novembre 2025. Sarà lui a guidare la strategia commerciale della compagnia aerea. Riferirà direttamente al Ceo Robert Isom. Pieper vanta una lunga esperienza nel settore aereo, in cui è da oltre 25 anni. Ha lavorato per grandi compagnie come Northwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines e Alaska Air Group. Recentemente è stato Ceo di oneworld global airlines alliance, organismo che mette insieme 14 compagnie da ogni parte del mondo. 🔗 Leggi su Lettera43.it © Lettera43.it - American Airlines, Nat Pieper nuovo Cco

