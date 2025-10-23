TrueLayer to Acquire Zimpler Creating a European Pay by Bank Powerhouse

TrueLayer, Europe's leading Pay by Bank network, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Zimpler, the fastest growing Pay by Bank network in the Nordics. The acquisition will bring together two of Europe's most innovative Pay by Bank providers, further strengthening TrueLayer as a formidable force in the European payments industry. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Pay by Bank across Europe. By expanding TrueLayer's pan-European network and deep expertise in payment technology with Zimpler's strong position in the Nordic market, TrueLayer will be uniquely positioned to further accelerate the shift from legacy card payments to smarter, faster, and more secure payments via Pay by Bank.

