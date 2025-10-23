Juventus | Bellingham colpisce i bianconeri
Un approccio ordinato Nella terza giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League 202526, il 22 ottobre 2025, la Juventus ha perso 1-0 contro il Real Madrid al Santiago Bernabéu. I bianconeri hanno affrontato i Blancos con un 3-5-1-1 ufficiale: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, McKennie, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; L'articolo proviene da Il Primato Nazionale. 🔗 Leggi su Ilprimatonazionale.it
