Hunger Games Jesse Plemons | Ho titubato prima di accettare il ruolo che fu di Philip Seymour Hoffman

L'attore reciterà nel prequel Sunrise on the Reaping nella versione giovane del personaggio che fu dell'illustre collega, Plutarch Heavensbee. Jesse Plemons si sta preparando a recitare nel ruolo del giovane Plutarch Heavensbee, personaggio interpretato in passato in Hunger Games da Philip Seymour Hoffman. Plemons è stato scelto nel cast del prequel Sunrise on the Reaping, e raccoglierà l'eredità dal collega con il quale recitò nel film di Paul Thomas Anderson, The Master. I dubbi di Jesse Plemons sul ruolo di Plutarch Ospite del podcast Happy So Confused, Jesse Plemons ha ammesso che il suo legame con Philip Seymour Hoffman lo rese un po' titubante, all'inizio, prima di accettare la parte. 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Hunger Games, Jesse Plemons: "Ho titubato prima di accettare il ruolo che fu di Philip Seymour Hoffman"

