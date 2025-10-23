Fear the Spotlight è il gioco gratis di Epic Games Store | horror in stile PS1 per festeggiare Halloween

È giovedì, e per gli appassionati di PC gaming significa una cosa sola: nuovo gioco gratis sull'Epic Games Store. E per questa settimana, in perfetta sintonia con l'avvicinarsi di Halloween, la scelta è quanto mai azzeccata: Fear the Spotlight, un inquietante horror in stile PS1 che fa della nostalgia e dell'atmosfera i suoi punti di forza. Fear the Spotlight: Cos'è il gioco gratis di oggi?. Come annunciato la scorsa settimana, da oggi 23 ottobre fino al 30 ottobre, puoi aggiungere permanentemente alla tua libreria Epic Games Fear the Spotlight. Sviluppato da Cozy Game Pals e pubblicato da Blumhouse Games (nota casa di produzione cinematografica horror), questo titolo è un'aperta e sentita "lettera d'amore" ai survival horror classici degli anni '90.

