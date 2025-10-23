Charleroi-Anderlecht venerdì 24 ottobre 2025 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

Anticipo del dodicesimo turno di Jupiler League belga che vede lo Charleroi impegnato in casa contro l’Anderlecht. Le Zebre non se la passano benissimo e sono reduci da 4 sconfitte consecutive, l’ultima dei quali contro i campioni uscenti dell’Union St. Gilloise. Campionato ancora lungo ma serve più attenzione in difesa, sono già 17 i gol subiti di cui ben 9 nelle . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

