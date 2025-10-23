bethesda annuncia la sua line up per il fallout day 2025

Questa sera, alle ore 19:00, andrà in onda lo show di Bethesda per il Fallout Day, pre-anniversario dell’apocalisse nucleare del 23 Ottobre 2077. La diretta potrà essere seguita in streaming sui loro canali Youtube e Twitch ma grazie a un post su X possiamo anticiparvi di cosa si parlerà. Fallout Day is almost here! Tomorrow at 1 PM ET, join us for a special broadcast packed with: Fallout 76: Burning Springs Updates Fallout Shelter Fallout 4 and Creations New Merch Drops Community In-Person Events And a post-show celebrating the community! pic.twitter.comkcNTLrSf8E — Fallout (@Fallout) October 22, 2025 I riflettori saranno sicuramente puntati sulla nuova espansione per Fallout 76, Burning Springs, di cui vi abbiamo parlato pochi giorni fa, ma vediamo anche novità in arrivo per il titolo mobile gratuito Fallout Shelter, per Fallout 4, nuovo merchandise e eventi dal vivo per i fan. 🔗 Leggi su Nerdpool.it

