Young Boys-Ludogorets Razgrad Europa League 23-10-2025 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici Pochi gol allo Stade de Suisse

La terza giornata della fase a gironi di Europa League vede gli svizzeri dello Young Boys affrontare i campioni bulgari del Ludogorets Razgrad. La squadra di Contini in campionato è attardata sulla vetta mentre in Europa è tornata a vincere grazie al 2 a 0 sul campo della Steaua nell’ultimo turno. Squadra che ha cambiato parecchio in estate ma che sta lentamente ingranando . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Young Boys-Ludogorets Razgrad (Europa League, 23-10-2025 ore 21:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici. Pochi gol allo Stade de Suisse

Leggi anche questi approfondimenti

Seconda giornata CHAMPIONS IMPERO! Grandi partite, sorprese e spettacolo in campo! Girone A: Young Boys e Inter inarrestabili, mentre il Chelsea porta a casa tre punti a tavolino. Girone B: PSG torna in corsa, Arsenal e Brugge dominano, e una Ro - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Pronostico BSC Young Boys vs Ludogorets – 23 Ottobre 2025 - La sfida di UEFA Europa League tra BSC Young Boys e Ludogorets, in programma il 23 Ottobre 2025 alle 21:00 allo Stadion Wankdorf, promette equilibrio e ... Scrive news-sports.it

Preview:Young Boys vs Ludogorets Razgrad - prediction, team news, lineups - The hosts were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal as Tom Gaal and Lukas Gortler hit the target for St. Come scrive sportsmole.co.uk

PREVIEW | Young Boys vs Ludogorets Razgrad - team news, lineups, predictions | OneFootball - In their last fixture, Ludogorets Razgrad shared the spoils 1- Lo riporta onefootball.com