West Bank nella morsa Vance promuove la Gaza israeliana

Mentre il vice presidente degli Stati uniti JD Vance si faceva fotografare nel centro di comando congiunto Usa-Israele che «supervisionerà» gli accordi di Sharm el Sheikh, in Cisgiordania l’esercito e . il manifesto. 🔗 Leggi su Cms.ilmanifesto.it © Cms.ilmanifesto.it - West Bank nella morsa. Vance promuove la Gaza «israeliana»

Nel nord della West Bank si concentra l'azione dell'Idf: 1.024 incursioni dal 7.10 e centinaia di uccisi. Da Gaza, la prima parte del reportage di Maddalena Oliva (con la collaborazione di Sarah Abu Alrob)

"There is no ceasefire in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlers and the army violently prevent Palestinian farmers from harvesting olives from their own lands." "Moreover, Israel has destroyed 800,000 ancient olive trees."

VP Vance: 'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there' - US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, touched on the current negotiations to end the war in Gaza and the administration's plans as to who would rule the region, as well ...