Tony Khan | John Cena è uno dei più grandi di tutti i tempi Ho un enorme rispetto per lui

Tony Khan, presidente della AEW, quest’oggi ha parlato della star che rappresenta la “compagnia rivale”, ovvero John Cena. Un immenso rispetto per Cena. Parlando a Z100 New York, Tony Khan, dopo la domanda sulla legacy che lascia John Cena al mondo del wrestling, ha risposto: “John?Cena è un pro?wrestler assolutamente leggendario, che è entrato in questo mondo ed è diventato una grande star molto rapidamente in televisione. Perché ha tantissimo carisma ed è una delle persone che lavora più duramente, per quel che ne so, nel mondo del pro?wrestling. Non ho mai realmente incontrato John?Cena e ho un enorme rispetto per lui come wrestler. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Tony Khan: “John Cena è uno dei più grandi di tutti i tempi. Ho un enorme rispetto per lui”

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

Bocche cucite in casa AEW e non potrebbe essere altrimenti. Tony Khan si è solo limitato a ribadire il suo apprezzamento verso il wrestler messicano Vai su Facebook

Santino Marella says TNA will be the number two promotion once they have a television deal: “We’re knocking on the door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two man. I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it, but the fans - X Vai su X

Tony Khan Comments On John Cena’s Legacy In Pro Wrestling - Tony Khan is asked about WWE Superstar John Cena ahead of his retirement match later this year at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Si legge su msn.com

Tony Khan Lavishes Praise On John Cena - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, Khan commented on Cena’s career and dedication, calling him “one of ... Si legge su ewrestlingnews.com

AEW’s Tony Khan Shares Thoughts On John Cena’s WWE Career & Legacy - AEW CEO Tony Khan has commented on the legacy of John Cena ahead of the WWE legend's upcoming retirement later this year. Lo riporta wrestletalk.com