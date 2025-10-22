Team of the Week 6 UFFICIALE | Arriva la Nuova Squadra Settimanale!

È disponibile il Team of the Week (TOTW) 6 in Football Ultimate Team! Questa settimana, la squadra presenta un gruppo di giocatori interessanti, con la stella della Bundesliga Sané in primo piano e diversi potenziamenti in difesa e a centrocampo. I Giocatori di Punta del TOTW 6 (OVR 84+). OVR Giocatore Pos. Statistiche in Evidenza 86 Mateo RB VEL 88, DRI 87 86 Chawinga RW VEL 95, DRI 83 85 Stiller CDM PAS 86, DRI 85 84 Sané RW VEL 89, DRI 87 84 Daehli ST DRI 84, PAS 81 84 Mateta ST FIS 84, VEL 78 84 Greenwood LB VEL 85, DIF 85 Le Altre Carte Interessanti (Difesa e Centrocampo). Il TOTW 6 offre buoni upgrade per la linea arretrata e il centrocampo: Maguire (83 OVR – CB): DIF 85, FIS 83. 🔗 Leggi su Imiglioridififa.com © Imiglioridififa.com - Team of the Week 6 UFFICIALE: Arriva la Nuova Squadra Settimanale!

