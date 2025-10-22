Songwriting – first song | un racconto fra teatro e canzone al Vittorio Emanuele

Tutto pronto per Songwriting – first song alla in scena il 24 e 25 ottobre alle ore 18, 30 e il 26 ottobre alle 11 nella sala Sinopoli del Vittorio Emanuele.Regia e drammaturgia di Simone Corso con Gabriele Casablanca e Gabriele Furnari Falanga. E ancora voce, chitarra, live electronics Aurora. 🔗 Leggi su Messinatoday.it

