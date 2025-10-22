Sh?k? Asahara il guru di Aum Shinriky? | dalla setta apocalittica all’attacco con gas sarin nella metropolitana di Tokyo

Sh?k? Asahara nato Chizuo Matsumoto, il 2 marzo 1955 è stato il fondatore, leader carismatico e guru della setta apocalittica giapponese Suprema Verità Aum», responsabile del micidiale attentato con gas sarin nella metropolitana di Tokyo nel 1995, che scosse profondamente il Giappone e l’opinione pubblica mondiale. L’attacco segnò l’ingresso del terrorismo chimico nella storia contemporanea. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it © Panorama.it - Sh?k? Asahara, il guru di Aum Shinriky?: dalla setta apocalittica all’attacco con gas sarin nella metropolitana di Tokyo

