Il grande calcio europeo torna protagonista con Real Madrid–Juventus, una sfida che profuma di storia e di notti leggendarie. L’appuntamento è per questa sera, mercoledì 22 ottobre, alle ore 21, in un Santiago Bernabéu che si prepara a ospitare l’ennesimo capitolo di un duello infinito tra due tra le squadre più iconiche della Champions League. Come vedere Real Madrid–Juventus in tv e streaming. Il match sarà trasmesso in esclusiva su Prime Video, che detiene i diritti del miglior incontro del mercoledì di Champions League. I clienti Sky che dispongono di un abbonamento ad Amazon Prime potranno accedere alla diretta tramite l’app Prime Video integrata su Sky Q, Sky Stream e Sky Glass, senza necessità di dispositivi aggiuntivi. 🔗 Leggi su Stilejuventus.com © Stilejuventus.com - Real Madrid–Juventus, dove vedere il match di Champions League in tv e streaming: tutte le info per seguire la sfida del Bernabéu

