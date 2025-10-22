Real Madrid Juve 0-0 LIVE | tiro di Gatti!
Real Madrid Juve LIVE: sintesi, tabellino, risultato e cronaca del match, valido per la 3ª giornata di Champions League Sei gare senza vittorie: cinque pareggi e una sconfitta, l’ultima – fragorosa – contro il Como. La Juventus è chiamata a reagire, e lo scenario non potrebbe essere più prestigioso: il Bernabeu. Questa sera i bianconeri . 🔗 Leggi su Calcionews24.com
News recenti che potrebbero piacerti
Champions League: in campo Real Madrid-Juventus e Atalanta-Slavia Praga. Tudor e Juric sotto esame Cronaca testuale e aggiornamenti su Rainews.it - facebook.com Vai su Facebook
? @ChampionsLeague @realmadrid ? Madrid ? 21:00 CEST #RealJuve - X Vai su X
LIVE Real Madrid-Juventus 0-0 Champions 2025/2026: Yildiz Ci Prova Subito - Juventus: formazioni, cronaca live, arbitro e statistiche del match. Segnala sport.virgilio.it
Real Madrid-Juve 0-0 | Coreografia ?? per Lucas Vazquez. squillo Gatti | OneFootball - Guarda tutta la Serie BKT live su OneFootball a soli €9,99 al mese. onefootball.com scrive
Real Madrid – Juventus LIVE e Diretta Streaming Champions League - Juventus in Diretta Tv e Streaming Live, 3° Giornata Champions League, Mercoledì 22 Ottobre ore 21:00. stadiosport.it scrive