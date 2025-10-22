Go Ahead Eagles-Aston Villa Europa League 23-10-2025 ore 18 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

Ritrovato il passo giusto anche in patria l’Aston Villa di Emery vuole mantenersi a punteggio pieno nel girone di Europa League andando a vincere sul campo dei Go Ahead Eagles. I Kowet non stanno andando benissimo in campionato dove sono poco al di sopra della zona retrocessione e nell’ultimo mese hanno vinto solamente ad Atene contro il Panathinaikos. I villans vengono da 5 vittorie consecutive e con . InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com © Infobetting.com - Go Ahead Eagles-Aston Villa (Europa League, 23-10-2025 ore 18:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici

