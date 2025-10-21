witch please! — a spooktacular comedy night

Il 31 ottobre Milano ospita una serata speciale di stand-up comedy internazionale: arriva “Witch, Please! — A spooktacular comedy night”, lo show di Halloween interamente in inglese pensato per la community internazionale della città.Il calendarioUn’unica data — giovedì 31 ottobre — per uno. 🔗 Leggi su Milanotoday.it

