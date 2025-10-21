Wine and chocolate un pranzo speciale all' azienda agricola Cà Lunga

Padovaoggi.it | 21 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Vini e cioccolato: un'esperienza imperdibile per gli amanti dei sapori autentici.?Unisciti a noi per un pranzo speciale dove l'eleganza e i sapori del vino incontrano la passione e l'aromaticità del cioccolato.Domenica 26 ottobre -?ore 11.30?Preparati a un pranzo sensoriale: ogni abbinamento è. 🔗 Leggi su Padovaoggi.it

Immagine generica

Leggi anche questi approfondimenti

The 9 Best Chocolate and Wine Pairings of All Time, According to a Winemaker - This article may contain affiliate links that Yahoo and/or the publisher may receive a commission from if you buy a product or service through those links. Come scrive yahoo.com

Chocolate and wine, if you must - A few months ago, in a column about food and wine pairings, I rejected the notion that wine and chocolate can work well together. Si legge su chron.com

If You Like Chocolate, Coffee or Wine, Scientists Have Good News for You - There's good news for chocolate and wine lovers, as scientists have found some of our favorite treats may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Da newsweek.com

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Wine And Chocolate Pranzo