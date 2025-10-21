Tom Cruise Tim Curry immune al suo fascino | Non posso dire di averlo percepito

La star di The Rocky Horror Picture Show ha recitato in passato con il protagonista di Top Gun ma all'epoca non era molto entusiasta. Tim Curry ha recitato nel 1985 con Tom Cruise nel film Legend, e nel suo libro ha confessato di non essere stato particolarmente entusiasta all'idea di recitarvi insieme nel film di Ridley Scott. Nel memoir Vagabond, Tim Curry ha spiegato il motivo che lo spinse a non provare particolare entusiasmo nel lavorare al fianco di quel giovane attore destinato a diventare una delle più grandi star di Hollywood. Tim Curry immune al fascino di Tom Cruise "Prima di incontrarci sul set di Legend, avevo visto Risky Business, dove Tom era perfettamente calato nel ruolo del giovane ribelle carino e ingenuo" . 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it © Movieplayer.it - Tom Cruise, Tim Curry immune al suo fascino: “Non posso dire di averlo percepito”

