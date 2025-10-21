PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING AT CÁRMENES GOLD DISCOVERY NORTHERN SPAIN

- TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF FRA: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 PRNewswire -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce that drilling has re-commenced at the 100%-owned Cármenes Project in northern Spain ("Cármenes"). Under Phase 2, four drillholes are planned to follow-up the highly encouraging gold discovery from the Phase 1 drill campaign at the Providencia target. "Phase 2 drilling is now underway at the Providencia target after intercepting significant near-surface gold mineralization in the initial drill program earlier this year. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES PHASE 2 DRILLING AT CÁRMENES GOLD DISCOVERY, NORTHERN SPAIN

