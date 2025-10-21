Jazz blues e world music | allo Spirito c’è il concerto del quartetto guidato da Enzo Zirilli

Venerdì 24 allo Spirito di Vigarano Mainarda, per la rassegna musicale promossa dal Gruppo dei 10, arriva il quartetto guidato di Enzo Zirilli (nella foto) che si esibirà nel concerto '360° jazz'.Il gruppo, denominato ZiroBop, nasce nel 2014, per iniziativa dello stesso Zirilli che ha chiamato a. 🔗 Leggi su Ferraratoday.it

