Axl Rose dei Guns N' Roses ha un crollo getta il microfono contro la batteria e abbandona il palco

Fanpage.it | 21 ott 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Axl Rose è tornato ai vecchi fasti e durante un concerto a Buenos Aires dei Guns N' Roses ha lasciato il palco dopo aver lanciato il microfono contro la batteria e averla presa a calci. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

