Axl Rose dei Guns N' Roses ha un crollo getta il microfono contro la batteria e abbandona il palco

Axl Rose è tornato ai vecchi fasti e durante un concerto a Buenos Aires dei Guns N' Roses ha lasciato il palco dopo aver lanciato il microfono contro la batteria e averla presa a calci. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

La Stampa. . Durante un concerto dei Guns N' Roses a Bogotá, in Colombia, il cantante e leader della band Axl Rose ha esibito una bandiera della Palestina con la scritta "I don't need your civil war" ("Non ho bisogno della tua guerra civile"). In quel momento il - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose Throws Mic & Kicks Drum Kit During Concert - and it flared up BIGTIME in Argentina over the weekend while performing onstage with Guns N' Roses. Segnala yahoo.com

Guns N'Roses frontman Axl Rose labeled 'drama queen' after raging meltdown during concert - stage meltdown during the band's recent performance in Argentina over brief technical difficulties ... Da msn.com

Axl Rose Lashes Out At Drum Kit In Buenos Aires - If something was happening that wasn’t to his liking, Rose would sometimes stop the entire show, to the point where ... Secondo stereogum.com