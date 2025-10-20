WRC – Sesks e Al-Attiyah in Arabia Saudita

Il pilota lettone ed il plurivincitore della Dakar saranno al via dell’ultima gara iridata con le Puma Rally1 La stagione 2025 del FIA World Rally Championship si concluderà con il Rally Arabia Saudita (26–29 novembre) dove ci sarà anche M?rti?š Sesks, supportato dal WRC Promoter, da SafetyCulture e dal team M-Sport Ford World Rally Team. . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news

