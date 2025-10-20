Orange is the new black? L’autunno è arancione parola di una showgirl

Call it Taylor Swift effect, call it pumpkin spice obsession — ma una cosa è certa: l’arancione è il colore dell’autunno 2025. Dalle passerelle alle playlist, fino ai di Instagram, questa tonalità sta vivendo il suo momento di gloria. È il nuovo simbolo del loud luxury — audace, acceso, ma stranamente raffinato — e quest’anno si porta ovunque: in ufficio, ai party, nelle giornate chill di ottobre. Arancione mania: tutte le inspo per vivere l’autunno come una showgirl (o una Swiftie). Se l’idea di vestirti color mandarino ti mette un po’ di anxiety, respira: la chiave è trovare la tua sfumatura. 🔗 Leggi su Metropolitanmagazine.it © Metropolitanmagazine.it - Orange is the new black? L’autunno è arancione (parola di una showgirl)

