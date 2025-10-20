Kennedy | Michael Fassbender nel cast della serie Netflix

Netflix produrrà una serie ispirata alla “ dinastia politica dei Kennedy “, ed avrà Michael Fassbender tra i protagonisti. Secondo il the Hollywood Reporter, infatti, la nuova serie biografica prenderà il titolo “ Kennedy ” prendendo spunto dal romanzo “ JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 ” di Fredrik Logevall. La serie sarà prodotta da Chernin Entertainment e lo showrunner ingaggiato è Sam Shaw (Castle Rock, Manhattan). Thomas Vinterberg ( Another Round ) è stato scelto per la regia. “ La storia dei Kennedy è la più vicina che abbiamo alla mitologia americana, a metà strada tra Shakespeare e Beautiful “, ha detto Shaw in un’intervista. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - Kennedy | Michael Fassbender nel cast della serie Netflix

