AEW | Il futuro di Adam Cole ancora incerto dopo la commozione cerebrale

Il futuro in-ring di Adam Cole in AEW è più incerto che mai, e un nuovo aggiornamento chiarisce che il suo ritorno è ancora lontano. Durante una sessione di Q&A su Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp ha risposto a un fan che chiedeva informazioni sullo stato di Cole. Mentre molti speravano che l’ex TNT Champion stesse migliorando, Sapp ha dipinto uno scenario molto più serio: “L’ultima volta che ho controllato, non era minimamente vicino a tornare. Non voglio entrare troppo nei dettagli privati, ma sapeva che avrebbe avuto problemi legati a questa commozione cerebrale, e così è stato.” Cole al momento non sta facendo coaching, produzione o lavori dietro le quinte, e a ragione. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Il futuro di Adam Cole ancora incerto dopo la commozione cerebrale

Approfondisci con queste news

Non solo i contratti in scadenza di Gila e Romagnoli: la società riflette anche sul futuro di Adam Marusic, in scadenza nel 2027 #SsLazio #Lazio #Lazionews #LazionewsEu #Marusic - X Vai su X

INCREDIBILE RITORNO . . . Quando era ragazzo a Seattle, Adam Brenner prendeva in mano la chitarra senza immaginare che un giorno l’avrebbero conosciuto come Adam Bomb Nel 1979 fonda con un giovane Geoff Tate (futuro cantante - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Heartbreaking update on Adam Cole's wrestling future amid AEW absence - Reports - An update regarding Adam Cole's immediate future in the wrestling business has just surfaced. Segnala sportskeeda.com

Adam Cole begins a new career amid uncertain wrestling future - Reports - While he exudes natural charisma and is a fan favorite, injuries have hurt his career more than anything. Riporta sportskeeda.com

Adam Copeland and Other AEW Stars Saying Goodbye in 2026 - AEW has many great young wrestlers who are all showing real signs of becoming big stars in the future, ensuring there's lots of energy and excitement on every show. Lo riporta thesportster.com