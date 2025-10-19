Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks | Anteprima pronostico e quote

2025-10-19 13:00:00 Riportiamo fedelmente quest’ultima notizia pubblicata pochi minuti fa sul web, sull’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Anteprima per Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks. I Seattle Seahawks (4-2) tornano a casa al Lumen Field lunedì sera cercando di mettere a segno le loro sorprendenti difficoltà casalinghe quando affronteranno gli Houston Texans (2-3). Il Seattle è stato imbattibile in trasferta ma incoerente di fronte ai propri fan, mentre Houston entra nello scontro rinfrescato da una settimana di addio e sostenuto da una vittoria decisiva sui Baltimore Ravens. Un tempo uno dei luoghi più intimidatori della NFL, il Lumen Field non ha più fornito il vantaggio di un tempo. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

News recenti che potrebbero piacerti

Lamar Jackson non potrà giocare la partita di questo fine settimana contro gli Houston Texans! #TSOS // #NFL // #BaltimoreRavens // #FootballAmericano - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Three key matchups may decide Monday's game - Njigba and Houston will have to stop Seattle's outside run game ... Da msn.com

Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more - Everything you need to know about the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, as well as kick- Si legge su goal.com

Houston Texans receiver Christian Kirk out for Week 7 game against Seattle Seahawks - A hamstring injury that developed late in the week will keep Christian Kirk out of the Texans' game Monday night in Seattle. Come scrive msn.com