EHRC – Latvala a segno Zippo secondo
Il finlandese vince il Rally de Asturias Historico e rilancia le sue chanches per vincere il titolo europeo. L’italioano buon secondo con la Peugeot 306 Maxi Dopo il successo ottenuto a settembre all’Historic Acropolis Rally, Jari-Matti Latvala e Janni Hussi hanno concesso il bis imponendosi con autorità anche nell’Asturias Histórico, disputatosi venerdì e sabato sulle . 🔗 Leggi su Tuttorally.news
