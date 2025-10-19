Dua Lipa e Callum Turner cercano casa in Spagna | È vero amore

I due sognano di trovare un nido d'amore in Andalusia e fanno progetti anche sul piano professionale. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it © Gazzetta.it - Dua Lipa e Callum Turner cercano casa in Spagna: "È vero amore"

Leggi anche questi approfondimenti

Antonella Fiordelisa in Dua Lipa, con un Callum Turner all’italiana #GfVip7 #PersonaggiTv #RedazioneAngolo #AntonellaFiordelisi Vai su Facebook

I due sognano di trovare un nido d'amore in Andalusia e fanno progetti anche sul piano professionale - Dua Lipa e il futuro marito Callum Turner sognano di trovare un nido d'amore in Andalusia e fanno progetti anche sul piano professionale. Segnala msn.com

Callum Turner declares fiancée Dua Lipa is 'the most beautiful woman in the world' and reveals their 'rule' for making the relationship work while juggling hectic schedules - The actor, 35, began dating the pop star, 30, in January 2024, and the couple confirmed they were engaged in June this year. Secondo dailymail.co.uk

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule - Dua Lipa’s fiancé, actor Callum Turner, has shared a rare update about their upcoming wedding, revealing that the couple has set one major rule for their big day. Lo riporta jang.com.pk