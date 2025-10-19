AEW | Hangman Page batte Samoa Joe ma il turn heel shock diventa un massacro

Il regno di Hangman Adam Page come AEW Men’s World Champion continua, ma il prezzo pagato a WrestleDream è stato altissimo. Il campione ha sconfitto Samoa Joe in un match durissimo, ma ha lasciato la Chaifetz Arena di St. Louis solo grazie all’aiuto delle guardie di sicurezza dopo il brutale attacco degli Opps, che sono ufficialmente turnati heel. Il veterano Joe domina il giovane campione. Il campione si è trovato sopraffatto nelle fasi iniziali dell’incontro, con la forza bruta di Joe che lo scaraventava in giro come un pupazzo di pezza. Page si è salvato solo grazie alla sua agilità superiore, ma ogni formalità è svanita nel momento in cui lo scontro si è spostato all’esterno del ring. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Hangman Page batte Samoa Joe ma il turn heel shock diventa un massacro

