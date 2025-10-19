AEW | A WrestleDream Kenny Omega ritorna in favore dei Jurassic Express nel post match contro gli Young Bucks

Kenny Omega ha fatto un’apparizione a sorpresa durante AEW WrestleDream, intervenendo dopo che alcuni membri della Don Callis Family avevano attaccato i Jurassic Express. L’attacco è avvenuto dopo che Jack Perry e Luchasaurus avevano sconfitto gli Young Bucks in un “ $500.000 Money Match”, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer e Mark Davis sono arrivati sul ring e hanno aggredito brutalmente Perry e Luchasaurus. Il faccia a faccia con gli Young Bucks. I Bucks, sconfitti, hanno assistito all’assalto, ma hanno scelto di andarsene risalendo la rampa. La musica di Kenny Omega è partita, e lui è apparso sullo stage, affrontando i suoi ex compagni dell’ Elite. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - AEW: A WrestleDream, Kenny Omega ritorna in favore dei Jurassic Express nel post match contro gli Young Bucks

