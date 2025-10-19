AEW | A WrestleDream Kenny Omega ritorna in favore dei Jurassic Express nel post match contro gli Young Bucks
Kenny Omega ha fatto un’apparizione a sorpresa durante AEW WrestleDream, intervenendo dopo che alcuni membri della Don Callis Family avevano attaccato i Jurassic Express. L’attacco è avvenuto dopo che Jack Perry e Luchasaurus avevano sconfitto gli Young Bucks in un “ $500.000 Money Match”, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer e Mark Davis sono arrivati sul ring e hanno aggredito brutalmente Perry e Luchasaurus. Il faccia a faccia con gli Young Bucks. I Bucks, sconfitti, hanno assistito all’assalto, ma hanno scelto di andarsene risalendo la rampa. La musica di Kenny Omega è partita, e lui è apparso sullo stage, affrontando i suoi ex compagni dell’ Elite. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
News recenti che potrebbero piacerti
Kenny Omega shows up at AEW WrestleDream 2025 and immediately aligns with his legendary rival - view, WrestleDream 2025, to help out a former nemesis who has now turned into an unexpected ally. Segnala sportskeeda.com
AEW’s Original Plans For Kenny Omega At WrestleDream Revealed - Kenny Omega is missing from the AEW WrestleDream card, and a new report has shared details about AEW's original plans for him. Da ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Saves Jurassic Express After $500K Match Win Over Young Bucks At AEW WrestleDream - Jurassic Express earned $500,000 by defeating the Young Bucks in a classic match at AEW WrestleDream. Come scrive fightful.com