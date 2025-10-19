3DS DS TWiLight Menu++ v27.180 | Novità per le flashcard e supporto widescreen

La scena homebrew per Nintendo DS, DSi e 3DS è sempre in movimento, e TWiLight Menu++, il popolare sostituto del menu DSi, continua ad evolversi con l’ultima release v27.18.0, pubblicata da RocketRobz poche ore fa. Questa versione introduce importanti miglioramenti per gli utenti di flashcard, un affinamento delle funzionalità esistenti e il supporto widescreen per un altro titolo Nintendo DS. Cosa c’è di nuovo in v27.18.0?. Ecco le principali novità che troverete in questa versione: Supporto per Flashcard R4i SDHC “Brand New” V2.0: Sono stati aggiunti i file di autoboot per queste specifiche flashcard, semplificandone l’utilizzo con TWiLight Menu++. 🔗 Leggi su Gamesandconsoles.net © Gamesandconsoles.net - [3DS/DS] TWiLight Menu++ v27.18.0: Novità per le flashcard e supporto widescreen

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

VALSUSA, ECCO IL NUOVO MENU DI MANGIA MANGIA PIZZA LOVERS A BUSSOLENO - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

'Twilight menu move ds games to 3ds menu' Features - In this section you'll find photographic features that explore holidays and photography courses, details about members meetings, trials and tribulations of installing new software along with general ... Secondo ephotozine.com

Nintendo sta sviluppando un remake di The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess per New 3DS? - Secondo alcuni rumor provenienti dal portale Zelda Informer, Nintendo sarebbe attualmente al lavoro su un remake di The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess esclusivo per New 3DS. Lo riporta everyeye.it

Nintendo Has Unannounced Wii U/3DS Games For 2015, Evidence Appears For Twilight Princess HD - The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess was a popular title, but some fans were not satisfied with its graphics when it came out. Si legge su gameranx.com