WWE | Aleister Black e Zelina Vega uniscono le forze il loro piano svelato a SmackDown

La WWE ha in serbo molte storie con grande potenziale, e questa settimana a SmackDown i fan hanno avuto un assaggio di una trama che potrebbe presto evolversi in qualcosa di molto più grande. L’episodio di SmackDown del 17 ottobre, andato in scena al SAP Center di San Jose, in California, ha dato seguito a quanto accaduto nella puntata del 10 ottobre. In quell’occasione, la WWE aveva sorpreso tutti affiancando Aleister Black alla sua vera moglie, Zelina Vega, durante il Last Man Standing Match contro Damian Priest. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da WWE (@wwe) Questa settimana, Black e Vega sono tornati a SmackDown per approfondire la loro nuova alleanza. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Aleister Black e Zelina Vega uniscono le forze, il loro piano svelato a SmackDown

Scopri altri approfondimenti

Aleister Black (supportato dalla moglie Zelina Vega) ha battuto Damian Priest a #SmackDown Il Last Man Standing tra i due si è concluso dopo che Priest, accecato da una "palla di fuoco" di Black, è caduto da una piattaforma finendo su alcuni tavoli, rima - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Aleister Black & Zelina Vega finally reveal the truth behind their newly-formed partnership on SmackDown - Last week in the main event of SmackDown, we saw one of the more shocking moments in recent times as Zelina Vega aligned herself with her husband, Aleister Black. sportskeeda.com scrive

Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Address WWE Partnership - Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have commented for the first time since aligning together on WWE television. Secondo wrestletalk.com

Zelina Vega Aligns With Aleister Black On WWE SmackDown - After an underwhelming run with the WWE Women’s United States Championship, Zelina Vega seems to have shifted her allegiances on the ... Riporta msn.com