Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs | anteprima pronostici e quote

2025-10-18 12:30:00 Fa notizia quanto pubblicato poco fa sul sito 101greatgoals: Anteprima per Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs. I Kansas City Chiefs hanno l’opportunità di migliorare il record di vittorie per la prima volta in questa stagione quando domenica ospiteranno i rivali dell’AFC East, i Las Vegas Raiders. Un inizio di stagione irregolare ha raggiunto il culmine per i campioni in carica dell’AFC domenica scorsa, quando hanno ottenuto una vittoria per 30-17 su un contendente NFC sotto forma dei Detroit Lions. Patrick Mahomes ha prodotto la sua migliore prestazione della stagione finora, registrando un punteggio di quarterback di 132,2 e completando il 73,3% dei suoi passaggi per 257 yard e tre touchdown. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

