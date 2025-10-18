DS 3DS NesDS v2.01 | L’Emulatore NES per DS 3DS si Rinnova!

Grandi novità nel mondo dell’homebrew per Nintendo DS e 3DS! RocketRobz ha rilasciato la versione v2.0.1 di NesDS, uno degli emulatori più apprezzati per giocare ai classici della Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) e della Famicom (FC) sul tuo portatile. Questa versione porta con sé alcuni aggiornamenti tecnici cruciali, soprattutto per gli utenti di TWLMenu++ e per chi utilizza le flashcard. Andiamo a vedere nel dettaglio cosa cambia. Novità Principali e Changelog. Il changelog ufficiale, disponibile sulla pagina GitHub del progetto, evidenzia due miglioramenti significativi: @Deletecat: Aggiunta una build. 🔗 Leggi su Gamesandconsoles.net © Gamesandconsoles.net - [DS/3DS] NesDS v2.0.1: L’Emulatore NES per DS/3DS si Rinnova!

