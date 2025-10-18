A Digital Whisper | How a Fake Law Student Tried to Shape the Narrative Around the Xu Case
This article is an excerpt from Katane, Il Foglio’s weekly newsletter by Giulia Pompili, covering news and stories from the Indo-Pacific. It’s in Italian — and it’s free. You can subscribe here. You may remember Xu Zewei, the 33-year-old Chinese IT specialist arrested on July 3 at Milan’s Malpensa Airport under a warrant issued by U.S. authorities. The FBI accuses him of spying for China’s Ministry of State Security, alleging that he hacked U.S. systems to steal information about COVID-19 vaccines. For Italian judges, it’s a legally complex case — but above all, a political one, with Italy caught between Washington and Beijing over whether to extradite him. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfoglio.it
