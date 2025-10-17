This is how the Emirates give Haftar the patrol boats used to push back migrants

“I have a position for you.” The voice recorded on August 2, 2023, by an NGO Sea Watch aircraft belongs to a pilot from the Maltese Armed Forces engaged in a Frontex operation — the EU agency responsible for external border security. The plane is flying over a fishing boat carrying 250 migrants in the central Mediterranean. The radio message is directed at a patrol boat belonging to the coast guard of eastern Libya, controlled by General Khalifa Haftar. “I have a position for you, if you want it. Were you looking for something? I have a position for you,” says the pilot, adding the boat’s coordinates. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfoglio.it © Ilfoglio.it - This is how the Emirates give Haftar the patrol boats used to push back migrants

Dai un’occhiata anche a questi contenuti

Maurizio Pelli. . 2020. Emirates Hills, The Lakes, Dubai. E sardenaira fu! Dopo le 24 ore di lievitazione e 12 ore di onerosi-gravosi impegni sono riuscito a cesellare il tempo utile per cuocere la sardenaira, iniziata ieri con la preparazione della massa al 75% di - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

How long is the government shutdown expected to last? Updates, odds on Senate vote today - See Polymarket odds on next Senate vote today, will funding bill pass to reopen? Scrive usatoday.com

I've spent years studying bowel cancer. This is the truth behind the rise in young people being diagnosed, how SITTING increases your risk, and the changes I've made to protect ... - As a mother of two young children, based on the evidence I've seen I've changed how I live, from ... Secondo dailymail.co.uk

This Is The Minimum Amount Of Cardio You Need To Do Every Week To See Results - If your weekly schedule looks like a jigsaw puzzle, squeezing in both cardio and strength training can be tough. msn.com scrive