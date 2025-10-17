The Drama | Zendaya e Robert Pattinson nel cast del film

A24 ha ufficializzato l’ingaggio di Zendaya e Robert Pattinson per il cast della commedia romantica noto come The Drama. Da tempo in fase di produzione attiva, il film The Drama da oggi potrà contare su due attori A-List hollywoodiani. A confermare l’ingaggio di Zendaya ( Spider-Man: Brand New Day ) e Robert Pattinson ( The Batman: Parte II ) è stato un articolo del the Hollywood Reporter. Nessun dettaglio è emerso sui ruoli dei due attori, e neppure sulla trama del film. The Drama uscirà nelle sale americane il 3 aprile 2026, e vedrà la regia di Kristoffer Borgli (Dream Scenario). Ari Aster e Lars Knudsen stanno producendo tramite la loro etichetta Square Peg insieme a Kristoffer Borgli e Tyler Campellone di Dilemma Films, e in collaborazione con A24. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - The Drama | Zendaya e Robert Pattinson nel cast del film

