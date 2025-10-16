Il Royal Military College of Canada torna a Ortona | Memoria e pace attraverso la storia

Mercoledì 15 ottobre Ortona ha riaccolto gli allievi e i professori del Royal Military College of Canada, nell’ambito dell’incontro annuale che da anni rinsalda il legame tra la città e il Paese nordamericano. Un appuntamento che, come sottolineato dal sindaco Angelo Di Nardo, rappresenta «un. 🔗 Leggi su Chietitoday.it

