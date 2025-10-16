Guitars Today | concerto e incontro con il maestro Rosario Cicero

La XV edizione di Guitars Today, ideata e diretta da Adriana Tessier, prosegue il suo percorso di ricerca sulle molteplici identità della chitarra, attraverso concerti, incontri e momenti formativi che valorizzano l’ascolto e fondono musica e pensiero, con particolare attenzione alla qualità. 🔗 Leggi su Latinatoday.it

Contenuti che potrebbero interessarti

Today was the official opening ceremony of the 57th Michele Pittaluga International Guitar Competition here in Alessandria, Italy . It’s such an honor to be part of this prestigious event, surrounded by so many amazing guitarists from around the world. Look - facebook.com Vai su Facebook

Concerto gratuito al teatro Chiabrera e incontro sulla storia del mandolino: ecco l’European Guitar & Mandolin - PROSEGUE la manifestazione European Guitar and Mandolin Youth Orchestra , in programma a Savona fino al 13 aprile . Come scrive ilsecoloxix.it