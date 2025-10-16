EA FC 26 Kit Speciale Manchester City Come Ottenere La Divisa Della Puma In Edizione Limitata

Electronic Arts in collaborazione con Puma ed il Manchester City hanno annunciato un kit speciale in edizione limitata per il simulatore calcistico EA FC 26. Battlefield 6. Acquista il nuovo capitolo dello sparattuto di Electronic Arts su Amazon approfittando di uno sconto del 14%. 79.99€ 68.90€ Acquista Ora! La divisa in questione sarà disponibile in game per le modalità Kick Off, Carriera e Club a partire dal prossimo 28 ottobre mentre per la modalità Ultimate Team la procedura cambia. Il kit per UT 26 può essere riscattato o acqusitando il kit originale in uno degli store Puma o del Manchester City. 🔗 Leggi su Fifaultimateteam.it © Fifaultimateteam.it - EA FC 26 Kit Speciale Manchester City Come Ottenere La Divisa Della Puma In Edizione Limitata

