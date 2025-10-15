Team of the Week 5 | MO SALAH GUIDA IL NUOVO TOTW!

È arrivato il Team of the Week (TOTW) 5 in Football Ultimate Team, e questa settimana è guidato da una stella di Premier League! Mohamed Salah (92 OVR) del Liverpool è la carta più forte del Team of the Week 5, affiancato da diversi giocatori Meta e nomi importanti che meritano attenzione per le loro prestazioni reali. Le Carte Più Forti del TOTW 5. Ecco i giocatori con le valutazioni più alte: Mohamed Salah (92 OVR – RW): L’egiziano è la punta di diamante del TOTW con un’incredibile valutazione 92.. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87 OVR – ST): L’attaccante ha ricevuto un upgrade meritato.. Rúben Neves (86 OVR – CM): Un’ottima opzione per il centrocampo. 🔗 Leggi su Imiglioridififa.com © Imiglioridififa.com - Team of the Week 5: MO SALAH GUIDA IL NUOVO TOTW!

