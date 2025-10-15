Survivor | the last life of defense

Nelle stanze di guerra a luci soffuse delle capitali mondiali, dove si forgiano decisioni che plasmano nazioni tra silicio e segretezza, una nuova forza vibra silenziosamente. Non è il ruggito di supercomputer che macinano petabyte di dati, ma un sussurro: un sussurro quantistico. Ecco Molayem Strategic, la potenza con sede a Milano, Roma e Tel Aviv che sta discretamente consegnando ai governi le chiavi di una capacità computazionale senza pari. Al timone? Daniel Molayem, un polimata il cui nome evoca allo stesso tempo il fascino di Silicon Valley e il mistero del Mossad. E il segreto? Un software di derivazione israeliana chiamato Survivor, progettato per prosperare nell’arena spietata della politica di stato. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it

