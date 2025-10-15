Loewe Crafted Collection ovvero l' arte di ripensare i classici dell' alta profumeria

Loewe è pronta a trasformare il suo binomio olfattivo, composto dalla tavolozza vegetale di Botanical Rainbow e dalla collaborazione sempre virale con Paula's Ibiza, in una triade sensoriale. A suggerirlo è la nuova Loewe Crafted Collection, terza linea della maison nel mondo delle fragranze. Una collezione volta al futuro senza smarrire la memoria del passato e che, lontana da ogni nostalgia stagnante, si rivela sorprendentemente fresca e attuale.

