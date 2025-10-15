Chris Jericho niente AEW nella nuova Jericho Cruise la WWE sempre più vicina?

Chris Jericho ha annunciato la settima edizione della sua crociera di wrestling, battezzata Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise, ma per la prima volta nella storia dell’evento non compare alcun wrestler sotto contratto con la AEW. L’assenza di talenti della promotion di Tony Khan e la sparizione del logo AEW dai materiali promozionali hanno riacceso le speculazioni su un possibile addio di Jericho alla compagnia e un potenziale ritorno nella WWE. Il roster della settima crociera: tutti ospiti esterni alla AEW. La crociera salperà dal 7 all’11 novembre a bordo della Norwegian Jewel, partendo da Miami con destinazione Bimini. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Chris Jericho niente AEW nella nuova Jericho Cruise, la WWE sempre più vicina?

